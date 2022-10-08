Idaho Senate Sept 2022

The Idaho Senate debates the tax cut and education funding bill during the 2022 special session on Sept. 1 2022. 

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving.

Recommended for you

Load comments