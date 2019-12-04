BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little dropped some hints about the budget he’ll propose to state lawmakers in January while also touting his administration’s moves to cut state regulations, during his keynote speech to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference Wednesday.
“Conservative governance is rooted in how we manage other people’s money,” Little told several hundred local and state officials, lawmakers and business people gathered for the event. “It’s something my dad taught me, a former chairman of this august organization.”
ATI is a business-focused group that provides information about tax policy to the state Legislature. Little’s family company, Little Land & Livestock, was one of the founding members of the group. The annual ATI convention, coming just a month before state lawmakers convene their session, traditionally provides a chance for lawmakers, lobbyists and others to come together and talk tax policy as they gear up for the session.
Among the major hints Little provided about the budget he’ll unveil in his State of the State and budget address to lawmakers on Jan. 6:
• “Prosperous times are the best times to prepare for a slowdown,” the governor said. He noted the 1% reduction in agencies’ current-year budgets and 2% from the coming year that he recently implemented as a “spending reset.” “The only recipient of the general fund we left untouched in the reset is K-12 education,” Little said.
• “Education is my No. 1 priority, and you can expect me to continue seeking investments in K-12 education,” he said, adding to applause, “We have a constitutional and a moral obligation to our youngest citizens and our future.” He also told the group, “You are guaranteed to see me push for significant investments in our teachers and literacy efforts.”
• “I am committed to fully funding Medicaid expansion because that is the will of the people,” Little said. “I am confident working with the Legislature we can identify offsets in the budgets of Health and Welfare and Corrections to help fund Medicaid expansion.”
• On the possible elimination of Idaho’s 6% sales tax on groceries, Little sounded a note of caution. “I have long supported tax relief for Idahoans on their most basic needs, groceries,” he said. But, he said, “My promise to fund our educational priorities comes first, and the stability of Idaho’s budget must also be considered. That is why I have always stated that we need the money in the bank to pursue grocery tax relief. I remain committed to exploring the most responsible ways to ease the grocery tax burden to Idaho’s citizens and families.”
REDUCED REGULATIONS
Just before his speech, Little called a press conference and declared that Idaho has now surpassed South Dakota as the “least regulated state,” based on a metric designed by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University that compares state regulatory codes with regards to both the number of words, and the recurrence of the words “shall,” “must,” “may not,” “required,” and “prohibited” in each state’s regulations.
In Idaho, Little said, “The agencies reduced administrative code by over 1,800 pages since we took office.” Amid applause, he said, “This amounts to 75% of all rules and regulations were either cut or simplified. … Citizens, businesses, both small and large, will have less regulatory friction to prosper in Idaho.”
He said President Trump has launched a regulatory reform initiative at the federal level led by Vice President Mike Pence. “Idaho is being held up as a shining example of how to get it done.”
Little said five “conservative principles” will guide the budget he proposes to lawmakers in January. They are: “Don’t spend money until you bring it in. Save money in preparation for a potential downturn. Make investments where they matter. Take steps to put budget surpluses back in the taxpayers’ pockets.” And finally, “A conservative budget starts with accurate forecasts.”
Toward that end, he said, “I have started a new practice of tapping expert economists in the private sector to help us achieve an accurate economic forecast.”
Little, who took no questions from the audience after his remarks, said, “I look forward to a productive session with my partners in the Legislature.”