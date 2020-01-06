BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday unveiled a modest budget for the state next year that holds spending increases to 3.75% — the lowest since 2014 — while challenging lawmakers to invest in corrections and education.
“We have a choice,” Little told a joint session of the House and Senate in his second State of the State address. “We can either invest in measures designed to reduce the demand for prison beds and promote safer communities, or we can do nothing and ensure the next check we write is larger than the last.”
Little’s budget shows a 12.09% increase in state general funds next year for corrections, which was among the largest increases, and 4.09% for K-12 public schools. Some agencies would see much smaller increases, while others — including Environmental Quality, Agriculture and Parks — would see decreases from this year’s level.
Meanwhile, the governor’s budget proposal called for big boosts in the state’s already-robust rainy-day savings, to hedge against a possible future economic downturn.
“The time to prepare for a potential downturn is now, when times are good,” Little told lawmakers. “A former JFAC co-chair — my dad — stated the easiest thing to do is spend other people’s money.”
JFAC is the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the state budget.
The governor’s budget proposes adding more than $100 million to state savings accounts, between the Budget Stabilization Fund and the Public Education Stabilization Fund. PESF would get a $32 million one-time transfer to replace funds depleted in fiscal year 2020; the rest would boost the Budget Stabilization Fund, which would require legislation to raise its current cap, which it’s already reached. The current cap is 10% of the state budget. Little wants to raise that to 15%.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House co-chair of JFAC, said, “I love it.”
He called Little’s overall budget proposal “very modest,” and said proposed increases for corrections are something badly needed.
“I have been praying for that,” he said. “We’ve got a huge issue.”
GROCERY TAXES
The governor also called for merit raises averaging 2% for state employees and putting $35 million toward grocery tax relief — which is less than half the amount it would take to remove the state’s 6% sales tax from groceries.
That money would come from a special fund the state created to hold proceeds from internet sales taxes. The fund already has collected that amount, which was set aside to cover future tax relief.
The governor indicated he’s open to various options, including removing the sales tax from groceries at a future date when sufficient funds have accumulated, phasing out the tax on groceries or simply increasing Idaho’s current grocery-tax credit on state income taxes, which attempts to offset the sales taxes Idahoans pay on groceries.
“There’s a lot of different ideas about how that tax cut’s going to go,” Little told reporters after his speech.
His prison proposals include adding 806 new prison beds — 500 of those contracted, out-of-state beds, in addition to the 651 overflow Idaho prison inmates already housed in a private prison in Texas.
“We’re working on this issue from both ends,” Little said.
PRISON SYSTEM
Little’s budget also includes a $5.9 million new initiative to create a “Connection and Intervention” program for 2,000 of the highest-risk parolees. The program would provide services from drug testing to transitional housing, along with remodeling an existing building at the state prison complex south of Boise to add more beds.
As for shipping more Idaho inmates out-of-state, Little said after his speech, “We don’t like it, I don’t like it at all, I’m not a fan of it. But on the other hand, if we’re going to spend half a billion dollars” — as was proposed two years ago for a big new state prison — “and then do some things that have it be vacant, that wouldn’t be a very prudent use of the taxpayer’s money.”
“Two-thirds of Idaho inmates are in prison because of probation and parole violations — more than any other state in the country,” the governor said in his speech to lawmakers. “Idaho taxpayers pay $110 million per year to incarcerate this population. This is a taxpayer issue as well as a public safety issue. We must address our growing prison population in new ways.”
Here are some of the other proposals Little unveiled to lawmakers on Monday:
Medicaid expansion: Little is proposing funding Medicaid expansion with zero impact on the state general fund next year, but his proposal includes tapping Idaho counties for $8.5 million of the $40 million cost.
The governor’s budget director, Alex Adams, characterized that as a “starting point for those discussions.” Policy legislation would have to be hashed out with lawmakers.
Little’s budget funds the remainder of the costs of the state’s 10% share of Medicaid expansion — the federal government will cover 90% of the costs — with $9.3 million already in the base from savings offsets to the Health & Welfare and Corrections budgets; $12.5 million from the Millennium Fund, an endowment set up from tobacco-settlement funds; and $10.6 million in additional general-fund offsets expected in the coming year from savings in state budgets due to the expansion of Medicaid.
Little said counties will save money on indigent medical costs because of Medicaid expansion, so he believes it makes sense to tap those savings to help fund the program.
Public school funding: Little’s budget proposes a 4.09%, $77.7 million increase for K-12 public schools next year. That’s well below the $100 million increase that state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra sought. The budget includes funding the governor’s literacy initiative at the same level as last year. Lawmakers funded $3.2 million of it last year with one-time funds, so what shows as technically an increase actually keeps it level, while making the funding ongoing.
Little is also calling for $30 million for the career ladder to increase teacher pay, with a focus on the most-experienced veteran teachers; $7.7 million for the second year of the phase-in of a starting teacher pay increase to $40,000 a year that lawmakers approved last year; and $7 million to replace one-time funds allocated last year to increase the state’s Opportunity Scholarship, keeping it at the same level next year and making the funding ongoing. That increase this year made the scholarship available to 2,400 additional students.
Little said his proposals should help reverse an “unsustainable” trend toward more and more reliance on property taxes to fund schools in Idaho, through supplemental levies.
Little’s education budget proposals also include a $1 million investment in professional development and additional resources to better serve Idaho K-12 students’ social and emotional challenges, including trauma and mental illness; and a $2 million boost to the Advanced Opportunities program, the popular program that pays for high school students to take college classes.
Higher education: For higher education, the governor’s budget proposes just a small general-fund increase of 0.39%, but an increase in total funds of 4%. The governor also proposed several boosts for higher education that are spread among other budgets. That includes continuing a $7 million increase in funding for the Opportunity Scholarship, which lawmakers funded this year on a one-time basis; $27 million for new facilities on college and university campuses; $6 million from the Capital Budget for new career-technical education facilities; and $3.9 million to fund the Enrollment Workload Adjustment, which accounts for enrollment increases.
State employees: The governor called for funding state employee merit raises averaging 2%; and also setting up a new hotline to allow state workers to anonymously report waste, fraud or abuse.