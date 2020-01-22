BOISE — Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Wednesday granting eight weeks of paid parental leave for all executive branch state employees, starting July 1.
Currently, state employees don’t receive any paid parental leave, just unpaid family leave when they have a child or adopt, or their earned sick leave or vacation time.
Little said the state has an aging workforce, and needs to attract the younger workers of the future.
“This is going to make us a lot more competitive,” he said.
The new benefit will cover only executive branch employees, because that's all the governor can do by executive order; to extend the new paid parental leave policy to the legislative or judicial branches of state government would take legislation. Asked if he'll ask lawmakers to enact that this year, Little said, “I will let them see my incredibly insightful example and take notes.”
Other state elected officials, like the state superintendent of schools and attorney general, can decide whether to follow Little's example for their employees.
"The governor encourages them to do so," said Marissa Morrison, Little's press secretary.
Idaho currently has no specific paid-leave policy or law for new or adopting parents, whether they’re state employees or in the private sector.
Some Treasure Valley cities — including Boise and Meridian — offer paid leave, as do an increasing number of private-sector businesses. Boise offers six weeks; Meridian this year began offering two weeks.
April Arnzen, senior vice president of human resources for Micron Technology, said offering it “aligns to Idaho values of supporting our families.” And she said employee retention has increased by 3% since the policy was implemented at that company in 2017.
“This benefit has also served as a strong recruitment tool,” she said.
Chobani, the yogurt manufacturer in Twin Falls, made waves in 2017 when it launched a new benefit providing six weeks of paid parental leave for all its employees, including new moms or dads who have given birth, adopted, or taken custody of a foster child. This year, Smith + Malek PLLC, a law firm with offices in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint, started offering 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave for all full-time employees.
Large national employers — from Target and CVS to Walmart, Walgreens and Starbucks — have announced new or expanded paid leave policies in the past two years, according to tracking reports from the National Partnership for Women and Families.
According to the International Labour Organization, an agency of the United Nations, just two of 185 nations it surveyed for its 2014 “Maternity and Paternity at Work” report — Papua New Guinea and the United States — had no law requiring paid maternity or paternity leave. The average paid leave for new moms was 42 weeks among the 36 countries that are part of the Organisation for European Economic Cooperation, or OECC; that figure was tallied in 2011.
Little said the new state leave benefit would be available equally to fathers and mothers.
“In Idaho, we're proud of our strong family values,” he said.
The governor said he’d oppose mandating paid parental leave for private employers in Idaho.
“I’m always an advocate of leading by example instead of leading by legislation,” he said.