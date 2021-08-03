BOISE — In order for schools to run smooth this year, Gov. Brad Little believes more Idahoans need to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Little didn’t take questions, but he spoke briefly at the beginning of a virtual press conference Tuesday with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. He encouraged people still in a wait-and-see mode regarding vaccinations to discuss the vaccine with a doctor. The vaccine is safe and effective, he said, and can yield a less turbulent fall and winter compared to a year ago.
“Simply put, we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine if our kids have a chance at a normal school year,” Little said. “One that is entirely in person without outbreaks and quarantines.”
Vaccines are only available to people aged 12 and older. So far, 46.1% of Idahoans 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Nationally, 58.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths have increased. The delta variant is now the dominant variant in Idaho, officials said Tuesday.
Throughout the 2020-21 school year, districts frequently oscillated between in-person, hybrid and fully remote schedules. The changes burned out students and high schoolers had mixed feelings when they returned to more in-person classes after spring break.
“The vaccine almost guarantees that if you get COVID, you won’t get as sick from the disease if you’ve been vaccinated,” Little said.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance on masks, including universal mask-wearing in K-12 schools for students and adults regardless of vaccination status.
“For those of you that have chosen to get the vaccine, I say thank you,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said. “For those of you who have not been vaccinated, I urge you to consider getting the vaccine. It is the way we will bring this pandemic to an end.”
Kathryn Turner, the state’s deputy public health researcher, said COVID-19 case counts have increased 200% among 0-4 year olds in the past two weeks and doubled in people aged 5-12. That could be due to the circulation of the delta variant, she said.
After the CDC updated its mask guidance, local colleges said they will continue monitoring the situation. School districts are in a similar position as the school year nears.
“All along, our goal has been to protect lives and critical health care capacity,” Little said. “That is still our goal and the vaccine has been hugely important to us.”