BOISE — Gov. Brad Little signed two emergency proclamations Monday to respond to the coronavirus crisis, and said that as testing capability ramps up in the state, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases would rise.
The state is reporting 50 confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, but that doesn't include all of the reported cases from public health districts, which now totals 72 cases, KTVB reported Monday.
One of Little's proclamations cuts back on 125 administrative rules in an effort to improve health care access and bolster the number of providers. For instance, the move waives restrictions on out-of-state providers caring for Idaho patients through telehealth. The state is also streamlining the licensure of nurses and physicians, which is allowing retired health care professionals to return to the field more easily, Little said, and removing restrictions so physicians’ assistants can be more fully engaged on the medical team.
The other proclamation pushes back the state income tax filing and payment deadline to June 15. That’s also the new deadline for Idahoans to apply for property tax reduction and referrals and disability veteran benefits.
TESTING, SUPPLIES
The state does not have figures on how many people have been turned away by testing clinics, Hahn said, but noted that as more private labs came online and more tests were run, the state would get over the hurdle of not understanding the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on Idaho.
Hahn also reemphasized the importance of keeping social distance at this fraught point in time.
“You might feel like you’re healthy and you aren’t going to have a bad outcome … but just remember that if you carry this home to your loved ones, maybe you have a grandma who isn’t so healthy or maybe you have a close friend who has a heart condition or a lung condition, and you don’t want to be that person that brings them that illness,” Hahn said.
Hospitals across the state are preparing themselves to deal with COVID-19 cases, and shortages of personal protective equipment like N95 masks and surgical gloves are already affecting hospitals in Washington. While no Idaho hospitals have gone without those important pieces of material, Hahn said the state is working closely with medical facilities to make sure they don’t run out.
Little said he would not make broad, statewide decisions in regards to the novel coronavirus, but would look at each through both scientific and Idaho-specific lenses.
“I’m committed to making all decisions based on science. Idaho is an expansive, geographically diverse state, and science and common sense tell us that planning and responsive efforts in one part of the state may not be the best approach in another part of the state,” he said.
When asked if he was considering a shelter-in-place order for Ada County, as was issued in Blaine County last week, Little said he is not.
“We’re following the same guidelines from the CDC we followed from the very first day. … There will be no self-isolation or shelter in place,” he said.
Little did say that the state of Idaho might halt evictions like Oregon recently did.
“We’re looking at that, and besides that we’re also looking at utilities, you know, late payments and we’re working with utility providers and anything we can do to ameliorate stress, particularly for the just recently unemployed,” the governor said. The Department of Labor is also working to provide some kind of relief to unemployed workers, Little said.
Asked if the state was considering releasing prison inmates to help staunch the spread of the virus, as some other state governments have considered, Little said, “We are looking at all options.”
Officials are trying to walk the line between avoiding a spike in incarceration rates while still maintaining the safety of Idaho communities, he said.