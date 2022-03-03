BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday launched “Operation Esto Perpetua,” which will involve forming two groups aimed at fighting drug trafficking in the state.
The groups will soon start hosting regional meetings to gather information about the issue and provide recommendations on how to address it.
At a press conference he announced he’s seeking $250,000 in one-time funding from the state’s general fund for this operation, which is named for the state’s motto.
“The increase in the availability of drugs, high supply, low price, and totally unpredictable potency, and the impact on Idaho communities of abuse and crime related to drug use … presents continuing threats to the health and safety of all Idahoans,” Little said.
The operation would create a citizens action group and law enforcement panel. Starting the week of March 14, the citizens group will travel around the state over the next couple of months, speaking to law enforcement and members of the public about their experiences with meth and fentanyl, he said.
“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico,” Little said.
The governor said that the majority of drugs being circulated in the state are from Mexico.
The group will provide a report with its recommendations for addressing the issue, and the law enforcement panel will introduce action items. These recommendations will be both for enforcement as well as treatment and prevention, Little said.
“We really do need to talk about the trafficking aspect, we need to talk about the supply aspect, but we also need to talk about the treatment aspect,” he said.
The citizens group includes Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Brian Thomas, Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butt, Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond, House Speaker Scott Bedke, Sen. Abby Lee, former Ammon mayor Dana Kirkham, attorney and former Rep. Luke Malek.
The law enforcement panel includes Idaho State Police Col. Ked Wills, Pocatello Chief of Police Roger Schei, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Governor’s Office of Drug Policy Director Marianne King, and Malek, who is also a former prosecutor.
Information about Esto Perpetua and upcoming meetings can be found on the governor's website gov.idaho.gov.