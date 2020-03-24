BOISE — Gov. Brad Little engaged with residents in a teleconference town hall Tuesday, answering questions about Idaho’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Some questions focused on why the state-level response to the presence of the coronavirus in Idaho has been less extreme than in other states.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Idaho’s state laboratory has tested more than 1,000 people for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“What’s interesting to me is only 5% of those came back positive,” Jeppesen said.
The state laboratory can test roughly 160 samples a day, he said, and there is no backlog at the state lab. The state is working with private labs to test samples as well; he estimated the rate of infection in those samples was .4%.
“We do not have as much bandwidth for testing as everyone would like,” Jeppesen said.
Still, he told callers, there is no reason for them to be tested if they are not displaying symptoms. He noted he felt “really good about where we are on this curve.”
The town hall was co-hosted by AARP Idaho.
GOVERNMENT RESPONSES
A woman from McCall asked if Little could impose a “travel ban” to keep people out of the resort town of roughly 3,300 people and thus slow the spread of the virus. Just driving down one of the city’s streets, she said, she noticed many Washington license plates.
Little cited the action already taken by the town’s “fathers and mothers,” likely meaning a Friday travel advisory from local government officials asking people to stay away from the area.
“From a constitutional standpoint the ability to ban them is very difficult,” Little said.
He touched on constitutional limitations again when a Kuna man asked him why the Boise Airport was still operating, but he pointed out people have flown into Boise from areas where the novel coronavirus is much more widespread, and they have been quarantined. He also pointed out the need to keep lines of supply open for things such as personal protection equipment, which is vital for health care workers to have as they treat people with COVID-19. Idaho has already received two shipments of the gear from the federal government’s supply, he said.
“We are doing lots of things on (personal protection equipment). … We know that inventory is low, particularly if you’re talking about surge capacity,” Little said.
Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Welfare, didn’t immediately know Tuesday afternoon how many ventilators and masks the state has available. While the state does track that number, she said she didn’t immediately have access to the people who would know what those numbers are.
“We are moving supplies just about as quickly as the department gets them,” she said. “Suffice it to say we don’t have enough.”
Little said Idaho is in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Trump’s 15-day social distancing campaign.
Still, many of the more drastic measures — such as the decision to close down bars and restaurants or impose social distancing orders — will have to come from more local-level decision-making, he said. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean already made both of those decisions.
Shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders will only be issued for parts of the state where community spread of the disease has been detected, Little said — meaning a case in which the person had no known prior contact with a person who had the virus, and did not have any concerning traveling history. Right now, community spread of the novel coronavirus has only been detected in Blaine County, so only Blaine County is under the order. Little said if another part of the state were to be put under a similar order, the local health district would likely make the call.
Little repeatedly emphasized the need for Idahoans to practice social distancing — staying at least six feet away from one another, staying home if they are sick — and wash their hands. When asked about the crowd in Boise’s Camel’s Back Park on Sunday, Little reiterated the advice, although he also said, “Nobody takes a picture of the groups that are spread apart; they take a picture of the people that are together.”