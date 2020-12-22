Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of Dean Buffington, who died Monday night due to complications related to COVID-19.
Buffington, of Nampa, served on the Endowment Fund Investment Board since 2001, and as chairman since 2003. His latest four-year term for the governor-appointed position ran through April of 2023.
“He was a wonderful person, great philanthropist, and a genuine family man," Little said in a statement. "Dean’s extensive involvement in community organizations made him an admired figure across Idaho. Dean and I served on the Endowment Fund Investment Board together, and he graciously served as board chairman for 17 years. Under his guidance, the Endowment Fund grew immensely, something that will benefit Idaho’s schoolchildren for years to come. Dean’s legacy is marked by his generosity and strong character, and his contributions to our state made huge impacts that will last a long time. He will be greatly missed by so many Idahoans. Teresa and I send our love and prayers to Dean’s family."
Buffington spent 22 years as a founding partner of Boise-based investment advisory firm Buffington Mohr McNeal, according to the governor's office. He also served as executive vice president of First Security Bank of Idaho and held positions with the American Bankers Association, Idaho Bankers Association, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Associated Taxpayers of Idaho, and others. Buffington held bachelor’s degrees from The College of Idaho and a law degree from Willamette University. He also attended the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.