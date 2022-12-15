BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order banning the use of TikTok on state-issued devices and state government networks, following similar moves by five other GOP governors.
Little cited “security threats posed by the communist Chinese government” in a press release about his executive order, which was issued Wednesday evening.
TikTok, the popular video app, is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company, though ByteDance moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. The Biden Administration is currently in negotiations with TikTok about security measures, amid rising concerns; FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to a House committee in November that that he was “extremely concerned” about the potential for the Chinese government to obtain information on U.S. users through TikTok, as the company is Chinese-owned.
On Tuesday, bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok nationwide was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida; and Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois. In a press release about the bill, Rubio said, “This isn’t about creative videos – this is about an app that is collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day. We know it’s used to manipulate feeds and influence elections. We know it answers to the People’s Republic of China. There is no more time to waste on meaningless negotiations with a CCP-puppet company. It is time to ban Beijing-controlled TikTok for good.”
Little said, “The communist Chinese government can use TikTok to collect critical information from our state and federal government, and we are taking this step to protect Idahoans and Americans from the sinister motives of a foreign government that does not share our values and seeks to weaken and manipulate our country.”
The Idaho ban applies to state government-issued devices and networks. It exempts use for “bona-fide investigatory or law enforcement purposes.”
North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum issued a similar ban on Tuesday, following similar moves by the governors of South Dakota, Maryland and South Carolina in the past two weeks. Nebraska GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a similar ban in August of 2020, the AP reported.
In a statement Wednesday in response to the mounting state bans, TikTok said it’s “disappointed that so many states are jumping on the bandwagon to enact policies based on unfounded, politically charged falsehoods about TikTok. It is unfortunate that the many state agencies, offices, and universities on TikTok in those states will no longer be able to use it to build communities and connect with constituents.”
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, then chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed security concerns about TikTok and the Chinese government as early as 2018.
The U.S. armed forces also have banned TikTok on military devices. Little’s executive order notes that the U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security all have prohibited the use of TikTok on federal government devices.
TikTok is a popular social media app that allows users to create, watch and share short videos online, with music and quirky features; it launched in 2016. According to the company’s website, its mission is “to inspire creativity and bring joy.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
