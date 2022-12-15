Midterm Election night 2022

Gov. Brad Little walks through the crowd after winning his bid for reelection during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order banning the use of TikTok on state-issued devices and state government networks, following similar moves by five other GOP governors.

Little cited “security threats posed by the communist Chinese government” in a press release about his executive order, which was issued Wednesday evening.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

