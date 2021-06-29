BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Matthew Roker of Caldwell as District Judge in the Third Judicial District and Derrick O’Neill of Boise as District Judge in the Fourth Judicial District.
Little made the announcement in a Monday news release.
“Both Matthew Roker and Derrick O’Neill have strong track records practicing law in Idaho and contributing to our communities, and I appreciate them for their willingness to step up to serve the people of Idaho as judges,” Little said in the release.
Roker is a partner in the law firm Lovan Roker & Rounds P.C., in Caldwell. He has practiced law in Idaho since 1996 and spent 25 years practicing criminal defense in Canyon County, the release said. In 2018, he won the Professionalism Award for the Third Judicial District from the Idaho State Bar. He is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law and received his bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University.
“I am extremely honored that Governor Little has appointed me to the Third Judicial District where I have practiced for many years. I will execute this solemn responsibility with utmost integrity and diligence,” Roker said in the release.
O’Neill is a partner with Jones Williams Fuhrman Gourley in Boise. He has three decades of litigation experience and is "considered a local expert in the area of judicial foreclosures," the release said. He is a graduate of the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho.
“It is a privilege to be appointed to the Idaho judiciary," O’Neill said in the release. "I am excited to get to work and to serve the people of the Fourth Judicial District for years to come.”