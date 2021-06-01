BOISE — Boise lawyer Colleen Zahn, an Idaho deputy attorney general in that office’s Criminal Law Division, has been appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court.
Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment in a Tuesday news release. Zahn will replace Justice Roger Burdick, who is retiring June 30.
“Colleen Zahn is an experienced and talented lawyer with a broad range of knowledge on complex legal issues,” Little said in the release. “She will bring beneficial insight to Idaho’s highest court with her extensive civil litigation background and longtime role representing numerous government agencies. I am confident she has the experience and aptitude to handle complex matters before the Idaho Supreme Court.”
Zahn’s civil litigation experience includes working in the private sector for trial and litigation firms for 10 years, the release said. As a deputy attorney general, she handled civil matters for the Department of Correction and the Civil Litigation Division and has represented numerous state entities. Zahn was the lead deputy attorney general in charge of the Civil Litigation Division before taking over her current role as Chief of the Criminal Law Division for the Attorney General’s Office. She graduated from the University of Idaho law school with high honors, the release said.
“I want to thank the Governor for entrusting me with this significant responsibility,” Zahn said in the release. “Today is the realization of a lifelong dream, which I could not have achieved without the support of my family and loved ones. Throughout my career I have worked to uphold the rule of law to achieve a fair and just result. I will bring these same ideals to my work on the Court. I am proud to continue my service to the State of Idaho.”
Zahn will serve out the remainder of Burdick’s unexpired term, which ends in January 2023.
The Idaho Judicial Council announced at the end of April that Zahn was as one of three finalists for the position whose names were submitted to Little’s office for consideration. The other finalists were Jessica Lorello, of Meridian, a judge for the Idaho Court of Appeals, and Diane Walker, also of Meridian, a magistrate judge in the Fourth Judicial District.