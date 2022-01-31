Idaho Gov. Brad Little activated the Idaho National Guard on Monday to alleviate the impacts of COVID-19.
This is the fourth time Little has activated the Idaho National Guard during the pandemic.
Little on Monday activated 75 Idaho National Guardsmen to assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, which are experiencing staffing shortages because too many employees are absent from work because of COVID-19.
Also, Little said he secured 503 additional personnel through a state contract to assist Idaho hospitals overwhelmed by the COVID-19 surge that has come on in recent weeks with the emergence of the omicron variant.
“I am proud of our men and women of the Idaho National Guard who have stepped up time and again to help our state and communities get through an unprecedented, challenging time," Little said in a news release. "The strain on healthcare, schools, business, and government from the spread of COVID-19 is a reminder that we are not out of the pandemic, and we need to be vigilant about keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy."
Crisis standards of care — guidelines that help prioritize care when health care providers are faced with limited resources — have been activated, canceled and reactivated at various points of the pandemic. Statewide crisis standards were in effect from mid-September through late November. The northern part of the state exited crisis standards in late December.
Little's National Guard activation comes three days after a sub-variant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was discovered in Ada County. Additionally, the U.S. is weathering its worst blood shortage in nearly a decade, and several Treasure Valley schools have canceled multiple days of class due to staff shortages and student absences.