Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A day before the start of the Boise Pride festival last September, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen sent a letter to festival organizers saying his agency would be dropping its sponsorships.

Jeppesen’s letter, which circulated on social media, said that though the agency had sponsored the event in previous years, it would be dropping its two sponsorships this time due to “some confusion about whether DHW endorses specific activities involving minors during this event.”

State Legislators unofficial Special Session (copy)

Dorothy Moon
Elke Shaw-Tulloch 2020 file by Brian

Idaho Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch.
Dave Jeppesen by Brian, file

Dave Jeppesen, Idaho Health and Welfare director
Donald Williamson

Donald Williamson
Luke Fowler

Luke Fowler

Recommended for you

Load comments