BOISE — Gov. Brad Little is calling the Idaho Legislature into a special legislative session the week of Aug. 24.
A press release from the governor's office said the discussion will relate to the November general election and "liability reform during emergencies."
"It is anticipated Governor Little will issue a proclamation the week of Aug. 17 detailing the exact issues to be considered during the special session," the press release said, but no further details have yet been released.
Earlier Wednesday morning, the House and Senate State Affairs committees in a joint meeting voted unanimously to recommend the governor call a special session for the Legislature to consider two election law changes proposed by Idaho’s county clerks, making adjustments to various timelines and deadlines regarding absentee ballots on a one-time basis for the November election only.
And last week, after many hours of debate, two legislative working groups called for a special session on both civil liability and education issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The House and Senate Judiciary committees debated for more than three hours Thursday before their divided vote to recommend a special session to consider legislation to broadly provide immunity from lawsuits during all declared emergencies for businesses, government agencies, medical providers or others who make good-faith efforts to comply with laws and regulations.
Hours later, the House and Senate Education committees also voted to call for a special session, citing budget-flexibility proposals for schools now facing budget cuts, adjustments to school transportation funding and enrollment calculations, and clarifications on who has authority to close schools.
Idaho’s House Republican Caucus released a statement Wednesday applauding Little's decision.
“We thank the Governor for making this critical choice and thank our members for making it possible through their tireless efforts on the various interim working groups set in motion by Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and President Pro Tempore Brent Hill," Majority Caucus Chair Rep. Megan Blanksma said. "The legislation being developed by our joint working groups will help set the foundation for this special session."
This would be the first special session in five years, Idaho Education News reports. During the last 20 years, Idaho governors have called three special legislative sessions, in 2000, 2006 and 2015.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed.
