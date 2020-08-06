BOISE — Idaho will not be moving out of Stage 4 for the next two weeks.
Gov. Brad Little made the announcement today while emphasizing the state's efforts to reopen schools.
"The unprecedented amount of money we're directing to the safe reopening of schools is helping to make schools safe places to teach and learn, and it should provide parents and teachers the confidence to return our students to the classroom for in-person instruction," Little said.
He said the gap in learning that would occur if schools don’t open would be “detrimental to economic prosperity” in Idaho, and cause numerous other problems. “The expectation is that schools will not be closed for extended periods of time during the 2021 academic year,” he said.
Little said the state is investing millions to make schools "safe places to teach and learn," from testing and personal protective equipment to new blended learning efforts. He also added that new funds would help provide testing for schools in more rural areas at the state.
“Students must return to school for in-person instruction as much as possible,” the governor said. “School operations will not look the same across the state, based on virus activity and health care capacity in specific communities.”
While some COVID-19 infection metrics are moving in a downward direction, the state's numbers for hospitalizations, positive tests and healthcare worker infections remain too high for the state to move into the next stage of reopening.
The state of Idaho will now be including overall hospitalization data in its COVID-19 tracking, following a recent White House study that suggested that data be included in the state's decision making process.
This story will be updated.