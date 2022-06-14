BOISE — On a straight party-line vote, Idaho’s Legislative Council on Tuesday approved official pro and con arguments for a proposed constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves into special session that included a statement Democrats on the panel strongly opposed.
The statement at issue offered an example, saying, “For example, in 2020, the Idaho Legislature wished to convene to consider COVID-19 matters and the expenditure of federal funding related to the pandemic but the Governor delayed convening the Legislature.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, “I’m part of the Legislature. I did not wish to convene, nor did my constituents. … I think that’s just going down a path that is political instead of neutral.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, moved to approve the wording for the official arguments, and also to disregard other changes minority Democrats had proposed to the arguments against the measure, including matching the grammatical structure of the arguments against to those for the amendment, in the name of even-handedness. Wintrow had made that suggestion.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said he thought the added sentence “would be appropriate in campaign material, but I think that these statements are meant to just present the factual information.”
Arguments for and against a proposed constitutional amendment appear in an official voter pamphlet mailed out to voters by the Idaho Secretary of State, but not on the ballot itself.
The Idaho Constitution specifies that only the governor can call a special session of the Legislature, and only the governor can specify which topics are addressed during a special session. Idaho is one of 12 states in which the Legislature can’t call itself into special session under any circumstances. Just four special sessions have been called in the last 22 years, in 2000, 2006, 2015 and 2020. The 2020 special session lasted three days; the other three were just one day apiece.
The amendment would allow lawmakers to meet in special session whenever 60% of the members of each house sign a petition for it; the petition would specify the topics that could be addressed. It doesn’t have any limits on the length or frequency of self-called legislative special sessions.
The proposed constitutional amendment, SJR 102, was approved by the Legislature in 2021, which also saw the longest legislative session in Idaho history. It had no Democratic support in either house and a smattering of Republicans in each house opposed it. To amend the Idaho Constitution, it would need majority support from Idaho voters in November.
The Legislative Council is a joint committee of legislative leaders that handles administrative legislative business between sessions.
Winder told the council Tuesday that he thought it was “ironic” that the minority opposed a major income-tax cut bill this year, but now is requesting Gov. Brad Little to call a special session to suspend the state gas tax for six months in light of the current soaring gas prices. “They also oppose the constitutional amendment,” he said. “If there’s never a better argument, it’s the one that has been made by the minority in asking for a special session on gas tax relief.” He then abruptly adjourned the meeting, as several council members were asking to be recognized to speak.