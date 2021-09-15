BOISE — Thirteen Idaho Republican lawmakers gathered on the Statehouse steps Wednesday to rally against vaccine mandates.
The group said they wanted to reconvene the Legislature to pass legislation against vaccine mandates. The Legislature currently is recessed at the call of House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
The legislators hoped to rally a quorum of the House but fell well short of the 36 necessary members.
“We can’t act formally without a quorum,” said Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, who also mentioned that vaccine mandates represent “a clear and present threat to our liberty.”
The 12 House members at the rally were: Reps. Barbieri, Heather Scott of Blanchard, Ron Mendive of Coeur d’Alene, Tony Wisniewski of Post Falls, Mike Kingsley of Lewiston, Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, Dorothy Moon of Stanley, Tammy Nichols of Middleton, Greg Ferch of Boise, Chad Christensen of Iona, Ron Nate of Rexburg and Karey Hanks of St. Anthony.
They were joined by Sen. Christy Zito of Hammett, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Tyler Kelly, director of external affairs for the Idaho Republican Party.
Kelly presented a resolution, passed by the central committee of the state Republican Party late last month, in support of legislation “to protect Idahoans from forced vaccine mandates.”
Nichols named each of the lawmakers present at the rally and urged more to join them in requesting the Legislature reconvene.
“We would encourage you to please contact those that are not here,” Nichols told the crowd. “We will wait for them; we will accept them with open arms.”
A crowd of about 200 supporters carried signs with slogans including, "Imagine a vaxx so safe you have to be threatened to take it," "Where there is risk there must be choice," and "Stop the mandate."
Boise Rep. Ferch told the crowd, “I just want to let people know that I’m here to talk for the people behind all the emails that are flooding my email box. I’m here to stand up for the neighbors on my block that literally came to my house this weekend while I was out landscaping asking me to be here today.” Ferch said one of his neighbors works for Micron Technology and is concerned about the company’s vaccine mandate.
McGeachin, a Republican candidate for governor who presides over the Idaho Senate, said she was there to “support my friends in the Legislature and their efforts.”
“If you want a vaccine, get a vaccine,” McGeachin said. “It’s so readily available for you if you want to get it. But it is not the place of any business, any governor or any president to dictate to us what we do with our bodies. This is all about freedom and liberty, and that is worth fighting for.”
After the rally, lawmakers gathered in the House chamber and presented ideas for proposed new laws against vaccine mandates. They suggested meeting again Thursday and hoped more legislators would join.