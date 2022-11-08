...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The dome of the Idaho State Capitol is reflected in the mirrored walls of the Joe R. Williams state office building across the street in this April 7, 2021 photo.
Republicans appeared to be easily winning two hotly contested state offices in the races for lieutenant governor and state superintendent of public instruction, with partial results tallied at press time.
Longtime Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, led Boise attorney and Democratic nominee Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor in a race that also included Constitution Party nominee “Pro-Life,” who legally changed his name from Marvin Richardson.
And former state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield was well ahead of Terry Gilbert, a former teacher and former president of the Idaho Education Association, in a race that largely focused on private school vouchers. Gilbert strongly opposed the idea, while Critchfield, who defeated current Superintendent Sherri Ybarra in the GOP primary, said she was open to considering it, as long as public school funding and Idaho’s rural schools weren’t harmed in the process.
Critchfield, 52, is a former elected school board member in the Cassia County School District, where she served for 10 years, and is a former local elected library trustee. She was appointed to the State Board of Education in 2015 and served as its president from 2019 to 2021, an experience that she said “gave me an opportunity to see how policies did or didn’t work.” She called for creating “a more relevant educational experience for our high school students,” while still stressing early reading skills and math.
Gilbert, 77, was a classroom teacher at the junior high and high school levels for nine years before going to work for the North Dakota Education Association, and then the Idaho Education Association, where he worked until his retirement in 2007. “I think I understand what teachers need,” he said, “and I’m willing to work to make sure they receive what they need – not just money, but support.”
In the race for lieutenant governor, both Bedke and Pickens Manweiler are fourth generation Idahoans and both denounced current GOP Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s handling of her office, which has included efforts to undermine Gov. Brad Little by trying to reverse his policies when he’s out of state, and overrunning her office budget.
Bedke, 64, is the longest-serving House speaker in state history, having been elected to the leadership post five times. He’s served in the Idaho House for 22 years, and previously served two terms on the Oakley City Council. “I am a tested leader in the state and have been for some time now,” he said. “I bring a pragmatic, common-sense approach to government.”
Pickens Manweiler, 50, is an attorney, certified mediator, Pocatello native and a former Republican who was making her first run for office. She decried rising extremism in Idaho and focused her campaign in part on reproductive freedom, including abortion rights and access to birth control. “Basically, the GOP supermajority hasn’t done us any favors,” Pickens Manweiler said. “They’re not answering the problems of Idahoans, and they’re putting their head in the sand and allowing hate to just fester in the state.”
State Controller Brandon Woolf easily won a third term, defeating two candidates who didn’t campaign, merely serving as placeholders for their parties. They were Democrat Dianna David and Constitution Party candidate Miste Gardner.
Woolf, a Republican, launched the “Transparent Idaho” website in 2013, making large amounts of state financial data easily accessible online, and has focused on expanding transparency and access to state information.
State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, a first-term Republican incumbent, defeated Twin Falls CPA and Democratic candidate Deborah Silver. Ellsworth is a former teacher, mediator and business consultant who served 12 years in the state House of Representatives.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.