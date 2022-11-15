BOISE — Idaho will get nearly $5 million under the biggest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history, involving Google’s tracking and use of people’s location data without their knowledge or permission.
The full nationwide settlement comes to $391.5 billion.
“This settlement represents a significant win for consumer privacy,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement. “Companies must be held accountable when they fail to inform consumers regarding the collection of their private data.”
It’s the latest, and largest, of a dozen multistate legal settlements Idaho’s been part of just since Jan. 1, 2020, which netted the state’s Consumer Protection Fund anywhere from $13,000 to $1.6 million apiece before this one, and $9.2 million overall. That doesn’t count amounts paid directly to consumers as restitution. Companies paying the settlements range from Honda to Apple to Home Depot.
“The Office of the Attorney General joins in multistate efforts when the conduct at issue affects Idaho citizens and businesses, and when combining investigative and litigation resources to address the issues will benefit the state and its citizens,” said Brett DeLange, consumer protection division chief. “The results — both in the number or settlements and the amount of money added to the state’s Consumer Protection Fund — prove the successes of these efforts.”
At the end of each budget year, unspent funds in the Consumer Protection Fund are transferred to the state general fund. From 2000 to 2021, those transfers to the general fund came to more than $45 million.
Google is a multinational technology firm best known for its widely used search engine; it is the most-used search engine in the world. The company also operates Gmail, Google Maps, the Chrome web browser, YouTube, digital advertising, cloud storage and an array of other technology products and services. It is based in Mountain View, California.
Under the terms of the settlement, Google didn’t admit to any wrongdoing, but agreed to pay the damages to the 40 states that joined the multistate lawsuit, and to change its practices with regard to user location data.
“From at least 2014 to at least 2019, Google misrepresented and omitted material information regarding the location history and web and app activity settings,” according to settlement documents filed in 4th District Court in Idaho. The company, according to the documents, was actively tracking and storing users’ locations, even when the users thought they’d turned off the “location history” function, and even when they weren’t actively using Google products. Consumers’ data was collected and shared with Google’s marketing partners and others.
“Until May 2018, Google did not disclose in its privacy policy that it stores information from signed-out users, who cannot prevent this data collection,” the court documents state.
Idaho Attorney General-elect Raúl Labrador, who defeated longtime Attorney General Wasden in the GOP primary this year and then defeated Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh in the Nov. 8 general election, said during a campaign debate on Oct. 3 that he planned to de-emphasize pursuit of multistate national legal cases.
Labrador, in the debate televised statewide on Idaho Public Television, said he was excited about the consumer protection aspect of the job, and compared it to the constituent service he was able to do as a four-term congressman. “I’m going to switch a little bit the emphasis,” he said. “The current consumer protection office spends a lot of time doing these national cases. … I want to help more individuals in Idaho.”
Labrador’s campaign spokesman, Brent Littlefield, responding to a request for comment from Labrador about the Google settlement and his debate comments, said by email, “Attorney General-Elect Raúl Labrador looks forward to aggressively pursuing consumer protection. In fact, during the debate this year, he expressed excitement to engage in this work. As a member of Congress, he worked hard to provide constituent services to the people of Idaho. As Idaho’s next attorney general, he will once again put people first by not only pursuing national litigation where appropriate that directly protects consumers but also aiding, whenever possible, individual citizens through his office.”
Littlefield declined to comment directly on the Google settlement.
Each year in his budget presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, Wasden, who has been in office since 2002, has highlighted the Consumer Protection Unit’s recoveries, both in direct restitution to Idaho consumers and in civil penalties, fees and costs.
This year, he told JFAC on Feb. 14 that this is the 19th consecutive year his office has returned more money to the state than lawmakers appropriated to it. The office’s Consumer Protection Division alone, he reported, secured more than $7 million in consumer restitution in the past year, equal to $7.25 for every taxpayer dollar allocated to it.