BOISE — Idaho will get nearly $5 million under the biggest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history, involving Google’s tracking and use of people’s location data without their knowledge or permission.

The full nationwide settlement comes to $391.5 billion.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

