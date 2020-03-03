NAMPA — Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly admitted to raping his 17-year-old cousin in late November while she slept.
William Braxton Canite of Gooding was booked into the Canyon County Jail at 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to online jail records. He is charged with rape, where "the victim was asleep or unconscious and incapable of resisting."
Canite is scheduled to be arraigned via video at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday before 3rd District Magistrate Judge John Meienhofer, the Idaho repository shows. Because of a potential conflict of interest, the Payette County Prosecutor's Office has been assigned to the case, which stems from an alleged Nov. 28 incident at a Nampa home.
At the time, Canite had been visiting the cousin and her family for Thanksgiving, according to a probable cause affidavit filed on Feb. 25.
The girl told investigators she and Canite were watching a movie late on Nov. 27 in her room. She then fell asleep, and later woke up about 3 a.m. in the middle of the alleged rape.
"I was scared, so I didn't really move," the 17-year-old said in the affidavit. "I was frozen and in shock."
On Nov. 29, after telling her parents what happened, the girl had a sexual assault examination done at a local hospital, where she met with investigators and filed a report.
At this point, Canite had returned to his home in Gooding, and that same day, he also reported the incident to police.
Canite was driven to the Gooding County Sheriff's Office by his mother, the girl's aunt, the affidavit shows. There, according to deputies, he told investigators in writing and on video that he waited for his cousin to fall asleep before touching and raping her.