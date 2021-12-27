A Gooding County man over 65 has died of influenza, marking this season's first flu-related death in Idaho.
The Department of Health and Welfare said in a press release this incident is a good reminder to receive the annual influenza vaccine, especially higher-risk individuals with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, young children and anyone over age 65. Those who reside in long-term care facilities are also at a higher risk.
“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu is here, and it can be very serious,” Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator, said in the release. “Influenza activity had been detected in Idaho and across the country ahead of the holiday season. With both influenza and the virus that causes COVID-19 circulating this season, we are concerned that the risk to Idahoans for both infections will increase as families and friends gather for the holidays. One important prevention measure to reduce serious respiratory illness for Idahoans is to get an annual influenza vaccine.”
Influenza is a contagious virus that causes respiratory illness typically between October and May and impacts 5 to 20 percent of the population every season, the release said.
Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills or fatigue. Some who contract the flu can develop serious complications that result in death.
During recent influenza seasons, an average of 34 influenza-related deaths occurred in Idaho residents each season, with most deaths among people over 65 years of age.
“Older adults, young children, family in long-term care facilities ─ they are all at higher risk and could be exposed to this disease as people gather for the holidays,” said Tanis Maxwell, South Central Public Health District epidemiologist. “It can take up to two weeks for vaccines to take full effect, so it’s important you get your vaccine as soon as possible.”
The Department of Health and Welfare encourages flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, masks, hand-washing, staying home when sick and to get plenty of rest to prevent spread of illness.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!