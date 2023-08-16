...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
Students and staff show up for the first day of school at White Pine Elementary School on Wednesday.
BOISE — Early Wednesday morning, students and parents slowly gathered at the front of White Pine Elementary, ready for the first day of school. Some students tightly gripped their parents’ hands, while others raced with their friends on the blacktop, their parents watching from a distance.
Even though it’s the same every year, there’s a magic apprehension in the air that comes around only on the first day of school.
“Education is good things beginning,” Kashindi Seti said after dropping off her son, Moses, at school for the first time.
Like so many other parents in the Boise School District, Seti’s son had a hard time leaving her side Wednesday morning. Moses is a shy kid and he tends to cry around new people, Seti said. He’s her oldest, so his first day of school was also her first day dropping a child off at school. Part of her worries were that he won’t make it through the whole school day, Seti said.
The separation will be hard for both of them, she said.
“He makes me proud,” Seti said. “I wish him everything good. I pray for him to make it.”
Unlike Moses, this is not Willow Bullard’s first first day of school. Wednesday morning was relatively smooth for the Bullard kids — two of them attend White Pine Elementary, one in second grade, the other in sixth. This is their fourth year at White Pine.
“My kids are very social,” Bullard said. “There’s excitement coming back to school and knowing the teachers that are here and seeing which teacher they got for the year, and probably making new friends.”
Having her kids go to a school that’s familiar to all of them makes the transition back to school easier, Bullard said, but she will miss having her kids home anyway.
“I’m one of those moms that loves my kids at home. It’s hard for me to be at home and in the silence without them there,” Bullard said. “I’m excited for them to be able to hang out with their friends again and have something more structured during the day.”
Kids and parents are not the only ones who had a day of firsts on Wednesday. Although Steve Novotny has been working as White Pine’s principal this summer, Wednesday marked his first day working with students in the building.
“The first part of the school year is always an exciting time,” Novotny said. “I think it’s just that anticipation that really drives that buzz, so it’s a great day.”
Novotny’s focus this year is on building relationships with students, so during the first week of school, he’ll visit every classroom to meet all the kids and start building familiarity.
Novotny had been hiring staff up until Aug. 4 to make sure positions were filled for the first day. This year the elementary school has seven certified new teachers and 10 new classified staff, Novotny said.
While the entire school doesn’t have a theme, Learning Coach Maddie Johnson borrowed the phrase “we believe in you” from Ted Lasso, the eponymous character in the hit sports comedy/drama, as a theme for all the staff at the elementary school.
“I thought it would be a fun, interesting way to start the year where we could really unify and come together,” Johnson said. “We have teachers coming from all over the district, and we can all kind of come together with Ted.”
As teachers at White Pine bond and unite with Ted Lasso, students come together with new sets of crayons and school supplies, some meeting each other for the first time. As the year progresses, the apprehension and newness of the 2023-24 school year will subside and a rhythm will set in, both for students and for teachers.
“When we say ‘we believe in you,’ we’re not only talking about we believe in our kids, we believe in each other, we believe in the purpose that we have here,” Novotny said. “All kids can learn and we’re going to do whatever we can within our power to make sure that that happens.”
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com