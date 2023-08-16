Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Early Wednesday morning, students and parents slowly gathered at the front of White Pine Elementary, ready for the first day of school. Some students tightly gripped their parents’ hands, while others raced with their friends on the blacktop, their parents watching from a distance.

Even though it’s the same every year, there’s a magic apprehension in the air that comes around only on the first day of school.

Kashindi Seti embraces her crying son Moses before he heads in for his first day of kindergarten at White Pine Elementary School on Wednesday.
White Pine Elementary School principal Steve Novotny monitors the drop-off lane as students show up for the first day of school on Wednesday.
Learning Coach Maddie Johnson interacts with students as they show up for the first day of school at White Pine Elementary School on Wednesday. 

