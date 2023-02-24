Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Lost Grove Brewing started getting crowded around 5:15 on Tuesday evening, with customers bustling through the doors, ordering beers and finding seats in small booths or stools beside one of two long tables. The brewery is dimly lit by yellow light bulbs, their wires looped around pieces of wood chained to the black ceiling, making the space feel big and intimate all at once.

The renowned local brewery is looking to duplicate a similar vibe at a second Boise location.

Lost Grove Brewery

The Lost Grove Brewery is along S. La Pointe Street in Boise. The owner is opening a new pub in Hyde Park.
Sun Ray Cafe

Patrons gather on the patio of Sun Ray Cafe in Hyde Parkin 2020.

Recommended for you

Load comments