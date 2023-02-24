BOISE — Lost Grove Brewing started getting crowded around 5:15 on Tuesday evening, with customers bustling through the doors, ordering beers and finding seats in small booths or stools beside one of two long tables. The brewery is dimly lit by yellow light bulbs, their wires looped around pieces of wood chained to the black ceiling, making the space feel big and intimate all at once.
The renowned local brewery is looking to duplicate a similar vibe at a second Boise location.
Currently located at 1026 S La Pointe St., Lost Grove Brewing will be opening a new pub, anticipated to open in May 2023 at 1602 N 13th St. in Hyde Park. The pub is replacing Sun Ray Cafe — a project that’s been in the works for a year, Lost Grove Brewing owner Jacob Black said.
“It’s an amazing neighborhood and a great location, so we’re super pumped to be able to be a part of it,” Black said.
A partial “aesthetic” remodel is all the pub will get before opening in May, Black said, so the patio will be open all summer long.
“We don’t want to take the patio away from the customers this summer because it’s got an amazing patio,” Black said. “When it gets cold again, in the wintertime we will be closing to do an interior remodel of the space.”
Winter’s remodel should only take a couple of months, Black said.
Lost Grove Brewing opened over five years ago in October 2017. It’s a business that continued to morph as the years rolled by and traffic increased. Within five years, Lost Grove added live music on the patio, a kitchen to serve pizza, packaged products and more. As his first location grew in popularity, Black began looking for other potential spaces for a pub.
“Our current tap room has become very popular,” Black said. “We’re looking to expand and get that product out there a little bit further.”
Rather than serving the same pizza that’s at the brewery, the new location will feature a new menu, Black said. That is part of an effort to do more as a business and give the customers in Hyde Park more options to choose from, General Manager Kylie Bolland said.
“We don’t want to directly compete with businesses in that area, we want to add to that community,” Bolland said.
The pub’s new menu will have “an Asian influence” and full cocktails, Black said.
Anne Davidson and Leah Dunn, self-proclaimed regulars at Lost Grove, are looking forward to the pub’s opening.
“I live in Hyde Park, so that’s good for me, the menu — I got a sneak peek today — I’m so excited. The area needs Lost Grove,” Leah Dunn said. “There’s lots of duplication in Hyde Park … it needs something unique.”
The new pub will help elevate Hyde Park and bring something different “food wise,” Dunn said.
“Their business model is super awesome, they support nonprofits and they have good beer,” Dunn said.
The two got into the habit of coming to the Grove after work in the Boise State biology department, Davidson said. “Good beer and good people” is what has kept them at Lost Grove, Davidson said.
“They’re constantly giving back,” Dunn said. “They’re pretty good at community support.”
That effort to support the community is what got Bolland involved in the business more than five years ago.
“It’s more than just beer, it’s giving back. Beer brings people together: what can we do with that to help benefit a community?” Bolland said.
That question is what fueled Lost Grove’s initiative called Powerful Pint Partners, Bolland said. Once a year, the staff votes for the next 12 nonprofits the Grove will support. This month’s nonprofit was Surel’s Place, an organization that supports local artists. For the whole month, $2 of every Margot Amber ordered is donated to Surel’s and people can round up their purchases to donate to the organization. Every month, the nonprofit picks a night at Lost Grove where 50% of the day’s proceeds goes to them. Right now, the Grove is also selling art from Surel’s Place, right by their merchandise.
Another community initiative Lost Grove has supported is represented by a vending machine in the taproom’s corner. The vending machine is run by Shelley Searle, a local entrepreneur. Inside the machine are things like disco ball earrings, toys for cats and dogs, and card decks, many of them locally made. Searle, according to Bolland, also has two other vending machines in the Treasure Valley. Some of them feature Lost Grove merchandise, Bolland said.
“It’s nice because it’s a mutually beneficial partnership,” Bolland said. “Sometimes those (nonprofit) communities don’t receive public support from businesses, but we’re not afraid to offer public support.”
The brewery started in the hopes of helping people find their “lost grove,” Bolland said.
“We just want it to feel welcoming, whether you drink beer or not, we want this to be a community space,” Bolland said.
The goal, Bolland said, is for Lost Grove to be a judge-free zone, which is why they host so many different events, like bingo, trivia and poetry night — some of those events were suggested by regulars, talking to employees while sipping their beers on tall stools in the dimly lit brewery.