Goldrun Fire

The Goldrun Fire, located in Gem County, spread to about 850 acres on Thursday afternoon.

 Idaho Department of Lands

The Goldrun Fire grew to nearly 850 acres Thursday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Lands announced in a news release. It was an estimated 400 acres on Wednesday. 

No evacuation orders have been issued, but structures remain threatened, the release said. The blaze is approximately three miles northeast of Ola, in Gem County, about 55 miles north of Boise.

