...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 107 on Friday, up to 109 on Saturday
and up to 104 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Goldrun Fire grew to nearly 850 acres Thursday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Lands announced in a news release. It was an estimated 400 acres on Wednesday.
No evacuation orders have been issued, but structures remain threatened, the release said. The blaze is approximately three miles northeast of Ola, in Gem County, about 55 miles north of Boise.
Responders are fighting the flames with seven helicopters, "several" air tankers, five 20-person ground crews, two water tenders and seven engines. There are 200 fire personnel assigned to the fire, the release said.
Firefighters have been hampered by high temperatures, wind and poor recovery of humidity at night, the release said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.