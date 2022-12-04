Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline.
Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
Oppenheimer Companies is the Boise developer behind the Wells Fargo Center, One Capital Center and others.
Project changes
The developers made some small changes this fall from the initial proposal to remove one of the residential floors, some parking, and added a dog run to the ground level.
The building will take the entirety of the lot, fronting onto 12th and Idaho, and butting up against the nearby Record Exchange building. Cars would enter the building’s integrated parking garage through the alley. The ground floor features a large retail space along Idaho St., as well as a lobby, mail room, and other residential features.
After the first floor, the building includes five floors of parking. From there, crews would build 18 floors of residential apartments, with 298 in total. The project is set to include 34 studio, 188 one-bedroom, 73 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. That’s a total of 377 total bedrooms.
The 25th floor of the building would feature a rooftop deck with an outdoor pool and a pair of residential amenity areas. Stairs would connect to another rooftop deck on the 26th floor.
Idaho’s second tallest
Construction crews began work on the project in November, with initial site work including removing the parking lot. Workers were on the site Tuesday doing what appeared to be early structural work. The project is valued at $79.6 million, according to a building permit application
The building would be Idaho’s second-tallest if completed as approved. The top of the glass parapet would rise to 290 feet, putting it just ahead of the US Bank Building’s 267 feet and behind the Eight and Main (Zions Bank)’s 323 feet. The project was initially slated to rise 330 feet, but the changes scaled the height down by about 40 feet.
Another high-rise project, named Ovation, planned for Front St. and 6th St. would add to the apartment market in Downtown Boise, if built. The project would replace a warehouse building on the site, but developers have not yet applied to tear that building down, nor have they applied for a building permit.