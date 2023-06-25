Washington-Idaho gas

Davenport, Washington, resident Brett Emmert fills his tank at Maverik Adventure’s First Stop in Post Falls on Thursday. Many Washington residents have opted to cross the border into Idaho to pay for cheaper gas.

 Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 22 by the Spokesman-Review.The grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the border.

Washington this week usurped long-ruling California’s title of America’s costliest gas. Less than a mile across the border at a Maverik gas station in Idaho, lines of vehicles waited for their turn to fill up their tanks, overwhelmingly with Washington license plates. Many brought portable jerrycans. Nearly everyone was there for the price: almost a dollar cheaper at $4.09 for gas and $3.85 for diesel. Gasoline buyers aren’t even getting the best deal. The Walmart 6 miles away is only $3.93 a gallon.

Recommended for you

Load comments