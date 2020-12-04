NAMPA — A GoFundMe account has been created for a 4-year-old girl who was killed Tuesday as she attempted to cross Midland Boulevard at the West Roosevelt Avenue intersection.
The Nampa Police Department shared the campaign for Kyanne Guest in a Facebook post Thursday. The agency said it had received several inquiries from people asking how they could help Guest's family in the wake of her death.
"All of our hearts broke when we heard about this tragedy, and many of you reached out, asking how you could help this grieving family," the post read. "Thank you for wanting to make a difference!"
The department said it was contacted by Guest's mother following the incident, which also left another girl — whose name or age hasn't been released — with non-life-threatening injuries.
Guest's mother told the agency the 4-year-old hoped to become a police officer one day, and had even dressed up as one this last Halloween. A photo of Guest in the costume accompanied the Thursday post.
"We hope it helps you, the way it's helping us," it read.
A memorial of flowers, candles and a small stuffed unicorn was placed by community members near the crash site.
Guest and two other girls, all Nampa residents, were attempting to cross the intersection at about 4 p.m. when a gray Ford F-150 turned south onto Midland from Roosevelt, striking Guest and a second girl.
The 23-year-old man who was driving the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with officers, Nampa police said. His name has not been released, and it is unknown if he will face charges in relation to the crash.
Requests to the department for additional information were not returned as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Those wishing to contribute to the Guest's GoFundMe campaign, can donate at bit.ly/kyanneguest.
More information about Guest's legacy and funeral services also can be found at alsippersons.com/tributes/Kyanne-Guest.