A heavy police presence was felt at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls on Friday, during the celebration of life service for the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death on Nov. 13.

Family, friends and the North Idaho community gathered Friday to remember the four University of Idaho students who were brutally killed last month.

“The world is a darker place without them, but the light of their love and memories will always guide us all,” said Scott Laramie, who spoke with his wife, Karen Laramie, about their daughter, Madison Mogen.

Originally published Dec. 2 in the Spokesman-Review.

