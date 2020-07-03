TODAY
ONLINE — 2020 RunnerMania Virtual Running Festival. Events include a 5k, Half Marathon, and a 24-Hour Ultra judged based on completing as many miles as you can. To participate join the Official RunnerMania Facebook Group or Strava Group.
ONLINE — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
ONLINE — Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest (Boise)
ONLINE — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
ONLINE — Off the Shelf: Book Reviews, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest (Boise)
ONLINE — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Kuna — Movies on the Greenbelt, 10 p.m., behind City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In will be showing "Ghostbusters" at 10 p.m. and "Relic" (rated R) at midnight. Gates open 9 p.m.
Galleries
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
SATURDAY
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Kuna — K-Town Flea (Market), 9 a.m., Farm Estates Park, 1450 N. Massey Ave.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Caldwell — 3rd Annual Plaza Palooza, noon, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Splash pads and water slides and music. At dusk, Fourth of July fireworks will be launched over Brother’s Park, 4099 S. Indiana Ave.
Wilder — July 4 celebration starts with a parade at noon, followed by music, vendors and events at Wilder City Park. Music by the Sweaty Fish from 1-5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark, between 9 and 10 p.m.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Meridian — Are You Up For Yoga, Dog?, 5 p.m., Meridian Canine Rescue, 501 E. Scenery Lane #100
Garden City — Elizabeth Findley, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
SUNDAY
Eagle Fun Days kicks off virtual events on social media, including a fun run, custom car show, backyard float competition and the #fundaysfillupchallenge. Find out more at cityofeagle.org/498/Virtual-Eagle-Fun-Days or on Facebook.
TUESDAY
Connected Conversations, hosted by Idaho Humanities Council, will be about the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial hosted by Dan Prinzing, 6-7 p.m. To sign up for this free event, visit eventbrite.com and search “Idaho Humanities Council.”
The Cabin is hosting a free writing workshop 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom. It will be led by teaching-writer Heidi Kraay. "Write and share with a supportive community of local writers." Learn more and register at thecabinidaho.org.