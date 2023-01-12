Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner wants people from Portland and Seattle to spend the weekend — and their money — in Caldwell.

It would be one of the many benefits of restoring the passenger train service from those areas to the Treasure Valley, Wagoner said at the Boise Metro Chamber’s legislative forum luncheon on Thursday, which focused on the future of rail locally. The event took place at the Boise Centre.

Boise Chamber Legislative luncheon

Gov. Brad Little addresses attendees of the Boise Metro Chamber’s annual legislative forum luncheon Thursday. 
Boise Chamber Legislative luncheon

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner participates in a panel discussion on the future of rail travel in the Treasure Valley during the Boise Metro Chamber’s annual legislative forum luncheon Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments