Editor's note: This is an excerpt of Steve Stuebner's feature on George's Cycles' legacy. Find the full story here.
BOISE — George’s Cycles is changing ownership after 50 years of serving Boise.
Mike Cooley and Tom Platt, who built George’s Cycles into a local dynasty over the last four decades, are selling the bike shop to local couple Nathan and Linda Lloyd.
“It’s such a great-running bike shop. We just want to continue the tradition of making it the best it can be,” said Linda Lloyd, who helped found City Center Wines in Boise; Nathan Lloyd is the brand manager at Boise Audi.
George's main headquarters opened on Third and Front streets in 2016 with 25,000 square feet of space. The Lloyd's vision is to expand on the store's reputation as a destination bike shop.
“If you come to Boise, you have to go to George’s," Nathan Lloyd said. "That’s the kind of reputation we want to build on."
Cooley and Platt had a long tradition of treating their employees as best they could to keep quality, knowledgeable employees who help customers with questions about their existing bikes or in shopping for a new bike. The Lloyds said they plan on keeping that tradition.
“We know that Mike and Tom created a culture at George’s where the employees felt that they were part of a big family. That’s an honorable way to treat your people, and we sure hope to earn their trust and respect as well, and the trust and respect of the community,” Linda Lloyd said. “We know we have big shoes to fill.”
“I think they’ll do super good,” Cooley said.
Now in their young 60s, Cooley and Platt plan to continue riding bikes in their retirement. They’re both geared up for road trips and camping. Cooley also has pledged to continue running major bike events like the Twilight Criterium — the iconic Idaho race he spearheaded in the '80s — until a replacement is found.
They’re both proud of George's legacy.
“We all have shaped and helped create Boise’s bike culture,” Cooley said. “…I think we’ve got as good of a cycling community as any place. It’s been great to be a part of that.”