The Zions Bank building rises above Boise, bluer than the sky. Clouds float lazily behind it. Some of the other, smaller downtown buildings are reflected in its glass walls. Since 2013, this building has been the tallest in the state at 323 feet. No one has yet to construct a taller skyscraper in Boise — but that doesn’t mean they can’t.
The soil and geology in an area matter for how tall a building can be. Manhattan’s concrete jungle skyscrapers largely rest on a very strong rock called schist. Other buildings elsewhere rest on soils. What it’s not good to build on is weathered rock, which isn’t very strong or stiff.
Geologically, there’s probably nothing preventing Boise from becoming downtown Los Angeles, according to Nick Hudyma, a professor of civil engineering at Boise State University. But the economy of a place also matters for how tall its downtown can rise.
“In places where land is at a premium, in major urban areas, it makes sense to build up,” Hudyma said. “In Boise, land is relatively inexpensive and so it’s easy to spread laterally rather than have to deal with going vertically.”
But if Boise’s land prices were like Los Angeles's? We’d be seeing skyscrapers shoot up all the time, Hudyma said.
BIGGER THAN THE WHOLE SKY
Downtown Boise has a whole host of tall buildings, from the alternating-brown-striped Wells Fargo Building, to the Clearwater building rising above the Boise Centre. But this feat of engineering has important roots underground that people can’t see.
The point of a foundation is to support everything that’s above the ground. The foundation takes the loads from the superstructure of the building and transmits it into the soil or rocks that carry the weight, Hudyma said.
There are two important criteria for a foundation, he said. First, the weight has to be distributed, so that the soil or rock under the building doesn’t deform much. And second, the soil or rocks cannot fail under the weight of the building.
“When you stand up and you're wearing shoes, the soles of your shoes are going to compress a little bit. The same thing if we put anything on a soil,” Hudyma said. “The more weight we put on the soil, the more it's going to compress. And so what we want to be able to do is take that weight and spread it out.”
Building skyscrapers is specialty construction. And as you go higher and higher, there’s an exponential increase in weight. Construction costs are also much higher.
Unlike in Manhattan, Boise’s bedrock, in some areas, is a few thousand feet below the surface, Hudyma said. That’s why any tall building in Boise would be supported by soils.
For short buildings like houses, which are light structures, construction workers build shallow foundations.
But very tall, heavy buildings will use deep foundations. For example, workers could drill a vertical hole and fill it with concrete. The soils support the concrete pillar pressing down upon them, he said. The friction between the pillar and the soil is a backstop against the column pushing down farther than it should go.
“As you push down on the top of this pole, the pole itself is moving down into the soil and as that pole moves down into the soil, it's moving against the soil that’s surrounding it,” Hudyma said. “And so there's some friction developed. And friction is really a force that resists movement.”
One trick of the trade is to remove as much soil as the building weighs. For example, if you had a building that weighed 1,000 pounds, you could take out 1,000 pounds of soil. That way, the soil below the building would not have to hold up more weight than normal.
When it comes to building in Boise, developers building up would still have to take seismic activity into consideration as well as airport flight patterns. Also, Boise has groundwater downtown, Hudyma said, which would affect the ability to construct basement stories without pumping out the water continuously or making those stories waterproof.
“It's a fascinating thing,” Hudyma said. “Because everyone loves looking at buildings and bridges and these huge structures. But no one ever sees what's underneath, what’s supporting this.”
EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED
The Zions Bank building may be the first thing you see coming out of downtown parking garages or when you enter the Grove Plaza. But another structure may also catch your eye — the brown U.S. Bank building near City Hall. From 1978 to 2013, it held the distinction of Idaho’s tallest building.
Now, it’s a full 56 feet shorter than the Zions Bank Building. But it’s also a symbol of Boise’s massive growth. Before Zions Bank, the three tallest buildings in the state were built in 1978, 1975 and before 1920. But late last year, work started on a new building — set to be Idaho’s second-tallest.
“The other point about downtown that I think we've all seen this last year is downtown is not static,” Downtown Boise Association Board President Sophie Sestero said at last year’s state of downtown. “We think of it as a business corridor, which it absolutely is. But it's also a neighborhood.”
The downtown actually had over 10,000 residents as of last year, almost a 60% increase from 2019.
Several tall buildings, ranging from close to 200 feet to near 300 feet have been proposed, approved or are under construction. All have residential components.
Once built, the 12th and Idaho building will be the second-tallest building in the state. The project includes nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities, according to reporting from BoiseDev.
Other approved and proposed residential projects — the Ovation Boise and The London — would be the fourth- and fifth-highest buildings in Boise if built. Once they all come online, it appears that only one one of the top five-tallest buildings would have been built in the 20th century.
All of this is a big change since the days of ‘The Hole.’ Where the Zions Bank building is now was previously a pit in the ground after the corner sat vacant for 25 years, according to Zions Bank.
WELCOME TO NEW YORK?
Although Boise’s growth may make people feel happy, weird, confused and excited at the same time, this is not a very tall city. Around 40 other states have taller buildings then the Gem State. And many of the state's tallest buildings are confined to the City of Trees.
The states whose tallest building is shorter than Idaho's include Vermont, Wyoming, the Dakotas, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, West Virginia and Alaska. But many people moved to Boise or appreciate Boise for being on the lower rung of tall buildings, even without being downtown.
“We cannot allow single-family homes to be quietly torn down and replaced with overly tall, expensive fourplexes,” one Boisean said at the zoning code rewrite hearings last month.
“I don't like the idea of 40-foot tall (buildings) in this neighborhood,” another told the Idaho Press.
And the ICCU Tower, slated to come online this year, faced opposition because of its height. The project includes two towers, one of which was set to be a 16-story, 232-foot-tall building.
“The Idaho Central Credit Union project is enormous,” Dan Everhart, a spokesman for Better Change for East Downtown, previously told the Idaho Press. “It is precedent-setting. It will forever alter the Boise skyline and the East Downtown neighborhood. …”
Ultimately, the developers took three stories off the biggest tower, making it 13 stories and 199 feet. They added one story to the other. The vote divided the Boise's city councilmembers, some of whom weren’t sure such a tall building would fit in the area.
“We need housing,” Mayor Lauren McLean said at the time. “Anything we can do to ensure that we have housing, both in downtown and throughout our neighborhoods in a built environment and style that is reflective of our past and our future is important.”