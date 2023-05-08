Downtown Construction09.JPG

The Zions Bank building, in downtown Boise, is currently the tallest building in Idaho at 323 feet high with 18 floors, shown here on Monday. 

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

The Zions Bank building rises above Boise, bluer than the sky. Clouds float lazily behind it. Some of the other, smaller downtown buildings are reflected in its glass walls. Since 2013, this building has been the tallest in the state at 323 feet. No one has yet to construct a taller skyscraper in Boise — but that doesn’t mean they can’t.

The soil and geology in an area matter for how tall a building can be. Manhattan’s concrete jungle skyscrapers largely rest on a very strong rock called schist. Other buildings elsewhere rest on soils. What it’s not good to build on is weathered rock, which isn’t very strong or stiff.

Downtown Construction03.JPG

New construction is popping up all over the west side of downtown Boise, including this lot on the corner of Front Street and 13th Street on Monday.
Downtown Construction02.JPG

The Boise skyline can be seen from the foothills on Monday.

