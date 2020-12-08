The Gem County Coroner’s office has received a back-up refrigerated support trailer on loan from Ada County. The trailer will be used as a standby extension of the Gem County morgue facilities currently provided by Potter Funeral Chapel and Crematory.
According to Gem County Coroner John Buck this arrangement is not specifically coronavirus related.
“It’s just a reality of the aging of the ‘baby boomer’ generation,” Buck said. “It was anticipated in the funeral industry nearly 20 years ago but is just reaching us now.”
Buck said death cases in Gem County handled by his office have averaged 190 to 205 each of the last several years. As of the end of November over 240 cases had been recorded this year. Southwest District Health data as of Tuesday placed only six deaths related to COVID-19 in Gem County.
Buck said that the arrangement between the two counties was worked out when the Emmett facility reached its 10-person capacity for a two-week running period in late November.
“We are not near that now and don’t anticipate that we will be anytime soon,” Buck said. “The commissioners found this opportunity when we started checking into options available if we were to exceed capacity.”
Buck said that speculation that this trailer acquisition could be COVID-19 vaccine related was totally off base. The trailer is not capable of the sub-zero temperatures required of the two most prominent vaccines currently awaiting federal approval.
“It does provide us backup if we have any kind of a repeat of the push we had in November,” Buck said. “If we did have a severe outbreak, coronavirus or anything else, with fatal results in any cluster within the county we will be better prepared to deal with it without having to transfer cases outside the county.”