The bad news: It’s getting more expensive in Idaho.
Gas costs $5.17 per gallon on average in the Gem State, a 7-cent uptick from one week ago, according to AAA. It’s even more expensive in Boise and Twin Falls (both $5.21), among other towns.
The increase is less than the 20-cent and 18-cent jumps Gem State gas took in the two weeks prior. But it’s trending the opposite direction of gas prices nationwide. The U.S. average fell 3 cents this week, to $4.98.
“Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a press release. “At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.”
The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $110 per barrel after hitting $122 just over a week ago, the release says. Ongoing market uncertainty and tight global and domestic supplies continue to put upward pressure on both crude and gas prices, and fuel demand is also expected to build with the summer driving season in full swing, the release says.
Idaho’s average gas price ranks ninth-highest in the U.S. The most-expensive gas is in California ($6.40) and is also above the national average in Gem State neighbors Nevada ($5.64), Washington ($5.54) and Oregon ($5.54).
“Everyone’s making tough choices to save money on fuel right now, and for some people, that means driving the practical car instead of the ‘fun’ one,” Conde said. “Big pickups and sports cars tend to guzzle fuel at a faster rate than other vehicles. To make this year’s vacations happen, some of the recreational driving that comes with the return of nice weather may have to be put on hold.”
Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Monday, June 20: