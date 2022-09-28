Wepa Cafe

Wepa Café is located on East 35th Street in Garden City. The restaurant is raising funds for victims of Tropical Storm Fiona on Saturday with food, a dance and raffles.

Originally published Sept. 28 on KTVB.COM.Wepa Café is a family owned Puerto Rican restaurant, a home away from home for the Robinson family.

“I opened up a Puerto Rican restaurant and bring the Puerto Rican cultural and taste to the Treasure Valley,” said Art Robinson, Wepa Café’s owner.

