GARDEN CITY — Garden City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in the Friday night armed robbery of a Chinden Boulevard convenience store.
Garden City police officers were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. to Extra Mile at 9545 W. Chinden Blvd. following the report of an armed robbery, a police department news release said.
Witnesses said two white men entered the store and one of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money while the other man put merchandise in a backpack, the release said. The suspects left on foot and were last seen heading toward Chinden Boulevard near Garrett Street. One of the men was wearing all black clothing with a white face mask and a yellow beanie. The other suspect was wearing dark colored pants, a yellow sweatshirt and a pink ski mask.
Anyone with information related to this robbery, or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).