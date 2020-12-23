GARDEN CITY — Garden City Police arrested a 23-year-old man early on Wednesday morning in connection to an investigation of an armed robbery.
Brendan Hayes was arrested for armed robbery after police were called to a business at 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 3700 block of Chinden Blvd. The victim told police a man had entered the business, displayed a weapon and demanded money, then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Garden City Police officers responded to the scene and located Hayes nearby. After an investigation, they arrested him for armed robbery and took him to the Ada County Jail. Hayes will be arraigned on Dec. 24.