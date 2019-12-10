GARDEN CITY — After a jury trial, a judge last week sentenced a Garden City man to five days in jail for failing to comply with Garden City code and properly fence or move a shipping container he kept on an empty lot.
Jason Jones, 40, had previously told the city’s code enforcement officer he had intentions of using the lot at 208 E. 33rd St. as a location for a shipping container project.
The steel containers have become popular in recent years with developers, who have used them in both residential and commercial projects.
Such projects aren’t unheard of in Treasure Valley or even in Garden City — as far back as February 2016, KBOI-TV reported a housing innovator had intentions of building 1,400 square feet of living space in the city using shipping containers.
In June 2018, BoiseDev.com reported a coffee shop built out of shipping containers had been proposed at the corner of North Adams Street and East 42nd Street.
The shipping container on Jones’ property had been there since January and belonged to local developer Hannah Ball, his neighbor. He’d agreed to let her move the shipping container onto his property from a lot she owned.
In court, Ball said she’d felt “forced to get rid of” the container. Garden City Mayor John Evans told the Idaho Press on Tuesday Ball had to move the container to comply with the city’s code.
According to videos and phone calls played during trial, Jones told Connie Sol, the city’s code enforcement operator, he wanted to see what the city’s response would be to his placing the shipping container on his lot.
In February, new regulations would go into effect governing shipping containers in Garden City. City codes are fluid and can change often — and in January, when one of Jones’ neighbors first reported the shipping container to Sol, the city’s code enforcement operator testified in court that she wasn’t sure the container was in violation of the code.
Garden City code requires all outdoor storage items used for nonresidential purposes be screened by a fence or wall no higher than 8 feet tall. If storage items are being used for residential purposes, they must be screened by a fence or wall no taller than 6 feet.
After she first learned about the container, Sol began looking into the code. Then, in early February, Sol explained in court, a complaint about the storage container “came down from higher up” — and that time, Mayor Evans’ name appeared as the reporting party on that complaint, Simon Billinge, Jones’ attorney, said during the trial.
“It’s not until somehow the mayor of Garden City gets involved and the mayor becomes the complaining witness that suddenly it’s an issue,” Billinge said in court.
Evans told the Idaho Press on Tuesday he has passed along concerns from the community to the police department before. The problem wasn’t the fact there was a storage container on the lot, he said — the problem was the container was in a lot and wasn’t properly screened.
And Jones knew that was the issue, Garden City Attorney Charles Wadams said during Jones’ trial. Sol first spoke to him in February, and she kept speaking with him for months.
“He gets verbal notices from Connie at least twice in February, at least twice in March, at least once in April,” Wadams told the jury. “He gets a written notice in April from Connie, he gets a white paper from development services in April, and he never removes (the shipping container) and he never fences it.”
Billinge, however, argued Jones never got clear directions from the city on how high the fence around the container needed to be, and in videos and phone calls shared during the trial, Jones can be heard saying he didn’t want to build a fence only to be told he needed to do something else to comply with city code.
Jones never removed the container. In May, Garden City prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against him.
Still, in September, Jones was involved in an application for a permit to build a shipping container project on the property. In October, according to a city document, the city’s volunteer Design Review Committee approved the project.
But on Nov. 25, after receiving a written opposition to the proposal, the Garden City Council found the application didn’t meet requirements under city code. According to Evans, “council basically found it wasn’t in conformance with the Live-Work-Create District it occupied.”
Among other things, the council noted a lack of parking and “not all dimensional regulations have been met,” according to a document, dated to Tuesday, in which the council explained its decision to deny the permit.
Evans said on Tuesday noted shipping container projects do exist in Garden City. But throughout the city, some containers have been legally placed and others have not been, he said. February’s new regulations established different architectural standards for the containers, he said.
He denied any claim the city was singling Jones out and said Jones’ criminal case is not connected to his proposed development.
“The two things are not related,” Evans said.
After the jury convicted Jones, Magistrate Judge John Hawley sentenced him to five days in jail for violating the code. Jones will also be on unsupervised probation for the next two years and the shipping container must be removed from his property by Jan. 15.
Evans noted it was not the city’s decision to jail Jones.
“The city didn’t throw him in jail — the judge made that decision,” Evans said.
It was an unusual outcome for a code-enforcement case, he said.
“We deal with code enforcement issues, every city does, but what’s unique about this one … is that it got to this stage,” he said.