GARDEN CITY — A 59-year-old Garden City man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a standoff that lasted for several hours on Sunday afternoon.
Robert Kelly was arrested after police responded to a report of a trespasser at a hotel on Chinden Boulevard. The caller said Kelly had threatened staff members with a firearm while in his room, and when officers attempted to speak to Kelly, he threatened to shoot them.
A SWAT team and a negotiating unit responded to the hotel and began communicating with Kelly, who surrendered after several hours and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bail in the Ada County Jail.