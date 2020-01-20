GARDEN CITY — Police on Sunday morning arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder, saying he killed another man by stabbing him in the neck.
Officers believe Emerson Clyde Buck, sometime after 6 a.m., got into a fight with a 55-year-old man in the 200 block of West 40th Street in Garden City where both men lived, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department. Buck and the other man were two of four adults living in the home, according to the release, but police do not believe the other two residents of the home were involved in the fight. The noise from the fight woke the other two people who lived in the house, though, and they found the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, lying on the floor, bleeding from the neck, according to the release.
When officers arrived on the scene, the man was unconscious and not breathing. Buck had fled the scene, according to the release.
While paramedics tried to save the man’s life, he died on the scene. Officers from the Garden City Police Department and the Boise Police Department cordoned off a section of the neighborhood, and eventually found Buck at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden Boulevard. According to the release, he tried to run from police but they arrested him after a short pursuit on foot.
He was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and resisting or obstructing officers, which is a misdemeanor, according to the jail’s website. Buck’s initial appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.