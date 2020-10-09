BOISE — A Garden City man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man in downtown Boise on Thursday evening.
Robert Joseph, 49, of Garden City, is charged with felony aggravated battery, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, which is a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident police say occurred about 7:30 p.m., in the 500 block of South 13th Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“Joseph’s demeanor was erratic and despite attempts to calm him down, he continued to behave in an unpredictable manner,” according to the release. “At one point when the suspect began to aggress an officer during the investigation, another officer was forced to deploy his taser which initially had an effect on the subject and officers were able to take him into custody.”
Joseph kept struggling with officers even after he was in custody, according to the release. Officers took him to the hospital before he was booked into the Ada County Jail.