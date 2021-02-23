BOISE — A Garden City man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old was arraigned from the Ada County jail Tuesday afternoon and held without bond.
Aaron Jacoby Williams, 31, was arraigned before Ada County Magistrate Judge Michael Oths, who ordered Williams held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled March 4.
Williams waived the reading of the charges. No plea was entered at the hearing.
Although the case's details have not yet appeared in publicly available court records, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tanner Stellmon told the court that injuries sustained by the child included fractured ribs, a severed liver, bruises, and possible head trauma. The toddler became unresponsive based on what medical providers referred to as “traumatic injury,” Stellmon said.
He added that the child was "basically beaten to death."
Stellmon argued for a $3 million bond due to what he described as an extensive criminal history, including a 2019 misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Court records indicate this incident was without traumatic injury but occurred against a family member and that Williams accepted a plea agreement. Williams' record shows 20 cases in Ada County, including some drug- and alcohol-related charges, but most of the cases involve infractions like traffic violations.
The prosecutor added that Williams is undergoing supervision on a domestic violence conviction. Oths withheld bond, also declining to grant a protective order requiring him to keep 20 feet away from children at all times and barring contact with the victim’s mother, who is engaged to Williams and is pregnant with his child. Stellmon indicated that Williams also has a 5-year-old child from a previous relationship.
Williams had requested that any protective order allow him to speak with his 5-year-old son. He appeared from the Ada County jail with an attorney, but will be appointed a public defender, Oths said.
Williams is the co-owner of a home in Garden City with his parents, which Stellmon argued was a significant factor in his request to set bail at $3 million. The defendant is an apprentice electrician.
“Despite his minor record, he has no failures to appear,” argued his attorney in a request to set bond at $25,000 to $50,000, adding that he doesn’t present a flight risk and that the incident was situational.
Ohts ultimately opted to keep Williams in custody due to the seriousness of the charges. The prosecuting attorney alleged that Williams “has made admissions to visiting violence” on the child and “losing his cool,” or “losing patience” with the victim.
According to the Garden City Police Department, officers with both Garden City and Boise police departments were dispatched to a local health clinic for reports of significant injuries to a 2-year-old at 3:45 p.m. Monday. The toddler had been brought to the clinic and was not breathing, a Garden City Police Department news release said.
The medical staff at the clinic rendered aid and requested transport by Ada County Paramedics to a local emergency room where staff attempted to stabilize the child, but he succumbed to his injuries, the release stated.
Garden City Police obtained a search warrant for a residence located in the 200 block of East 44th Street. Officers “determined the child was under the care of the mother's fiancé, Aaron Williams, when he sustained the deadly injuries,” wrote the department.
Officers then arrested Williams on the charge of first-degree murder. First-degree murder is punishable in Idaho with the death penalty or up to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $50,000. In court, the state indicated it would not pursue the death penalty.
“This is a very sad day for our community,” wrote Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen. “Our hearts go out to the child, his mother and all of the family members.”