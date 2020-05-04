BOISE — A Garden City man is in jail after police say he violated a protection order early Monday morning and fired a gun, nearly striking a sleeping child.
Juan Flores, 42, was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, felony domestic battery, and injury to a child. Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday police were called to the area of West Irving and North Milwaukee streets, according to Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams. They found Flores violating a protection order by appearing at the home of a protected person, and officers also found evidence of a domestic dispute, according to Williams.
“They also found evidence that the suspect fired a gun nearly striking a child sleeping in the room,” Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “The child was not injured.”
Flores was booked into jail just before 6 a.m., according to the Ada County Jail’s website.