GARDEN CITY — On Wednesday, in one of the many Garden City trailer courts, a skinny man stood on a wooden porch, smoking a cigarette. Nearly 30 years ago, he was arrested by current Police Chief Rick Allen, during Allen’s first week of policing.
He’s still there, in the same trailer court, smoking cigarettes out on the porch. But the Garden City around him has changed dramatically.
“Garden City is growing up,” Allen said as he drove through the city, passing trailer courts that sit next to newer developments. “There’s been more growth in the last two years than I’ve seen in 30.”
During his junior year at Boise State University in 1993, Allen began his career policing. In 2015, he was appointed police chief. After eight years as chief, Allen is set to retire on July 1. As his retirement date looms closer, Allen occasionally finds himself reflecting on what was and now what is Garden City.
Thirty years ago, the Boise River Greenbelt didn’t go all the way through the city, Mayor John Evans said. Back then, Meridian was a small town full of farmland, and Garden City was the edge of the developed area in the valley, Evans said. Now, the city is right in the middle of the valley’s development and the greenbelt runs through the city.
In 1990, less than 7,000 people lived in Garden City. Now, there are over 13,000 residents, Evans said.
And as the population has grown, so has the need for housing. But with limited space in the city, Allen said Garden City has been forced to grow up, not out.
“We have to get taller,” Allen said. “That’s what you’re seeing, is a lot of developers are bringing in larger buildings, taller buildings.”
Among the taller buildings is the 18-story condominium, called Boardwalk Residential Tower, which will be the tallest building in Garden City.
While it’s sure to stand out now, Allen says the tower will blend in soon enough.
The condos are replacing an old cement plant and replacements like that are happening all over the city, Allen said.
Subsidized housing took the place of old trailer courts and dilapidated residences that didn’t meet city code. An old meat factory was replaced by townhomes. Packing plants used to lie where the waterfront district is, near Whitewater Park Ridge. Now, it’s all developed.
The change is drastic, but necessary, Evans said.
“The city has changed just like the whole area has changed,” Evans said. “Garden City has retained its unique character.”
But as the city has developed, displacement and change has become a common concern for city residents.
“There’s certainly a lot of opinion that we need to slow things down,” Evans said. “It gets pretty complicated because you have to balance personal property rights and the need to grow your economy because the cities that try to remain stagnant, decline.”
It’s common to have protest come with every new proposed development because people want to protect their lifestyle, Evans said.
“The neighborhood I live in, people would have preferred that to stay open with cattle grazing on it. They didn’t want my house in there,” Evans said. “Very few people in the metropolitan area live somewhere that wasn’t developed. And many of those locations are developed under protests from somebody.”
If people like their view, they have to buy the land to keep it — otherwise, it will inevitably change, Evans said.
“We don’t get to control what people do with their own property,” Allen said. “If they want to make it a trailer court, they have that ability. But if they want to change it and develop, that’s their property. They get to do what they want with it, as long as they meet code.”
Growth happens in every city, but Evans said for Garden City, it’s been positive.
“I hate seeing all the farm ground go away, but it’s going away, to a large degree,” Evans said. “There’s certain attributes of your history you’d like to hang on to in any town and the power of change just overwhelms you by necessity.”
When Allen first started working, Garden City, which is named after the gardens raised by Chinese immigrants living in the area in the 19th century, was also known as garbage city. But in the last 30 years, Allen has watched “old, dingy bars” turn into elevated and modern hot spots.
“The wineries and breweries have changed Garden City drastically,” Allen said.
Bars like Hi-Ho and Shorty’s were replaced by Barbarian Brewing and Telaya Wine Co. Those small businesses, including local breweries and tasting rooms, are the “backbone” of the city, Allen said. The more business has boomed, the more people show up.
Despite the population and development growth, law enforcement in Garden City and the Treasure Valley has remained strong, Allen said.
“The police officers, we’re not working against you. We’re working with you,” Allen said. “We’re leaders, whether it’s in my agency or my community, because people allow us to be.”