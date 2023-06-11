Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


GARDEN CITY — On Wednesday, in one of the many Garden City trailer courts, a skinny man stood on a wooden porch, smoking a cigarette. Nearly 30 years ago, he was arrested by current Police Chief Rick Allen, during Allen’s first week of policing.

He’s still there, in the same trailer court, smoking cigarettes out on the porch. But the Garden City around him has changed dramatically.

GCPD Chief retiring

On a recent ride through his city, Chief Rick Allen, with the Garden City Police Department, points out areas of growth and change he's observed during his 30-year career.
GCPD Chief retiring

Chief Rick Allen, with the Garden City Police Department, stands in front of the Boardwalk Apartments, a 138 unit mixed-use apartment building under construction along the Boise River Greenbelt on Wednesday. The building is among a number of taller structures going up in Garden City.
GCPD Chief retiring

Police Chief Rick Allen walks along the Boise River greenbelt, past a wooden fence separating the busy pathway from a nearby trailer court.
GCPD Chief retiring

Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen discusses changes he’s seen in the past 30 years in the city.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments