CALDWELL — To spirited cheers and applause, Idaho Youth Ranch Board Chair Sheila Hennessey snipped a red ribbon, marking the opening of Idaho’s first psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth.
Following years of planning, the Idaho Youth Ranch Residential Center for Healing & Resilience will open its doors to its first residents in two weeks.
“Together, all of us are bringing Idaho’s kids home so they can continue their journey of healing here close to home,” Hennessey said.
Despite that treatment at such facilities is covered by Medicaid, this is the first facility of its kind in Idaho, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Until now, families with youth who needed long-term psychiatric care had to find it out of state.
Fundraising for the center shared a message of allowing Idaho’s youth to receive care close to home so that youth and their families could benefit from proximity to one other, as well as facility resources and training.
The new facility, located at 28371 El Paso Road in Caldwell, will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has individual bedrooms for 64 youth ages 11-17. The center will open its doors to its first eight youths in two weeks, and will add an additional eight youths every month until it has reached capacity, said Deb Imbrogno, executive director at the new center.
Over time, the center will serve thousands of young people who will find healing and hope, Imbrogno said. Families will find healing and reconciliation, she said.
“Futures will change and we look forward to celebrating each milestone as these youth graduate from our center, embarking on a new journey towards a more hopeful future,” Imbrogno said.
In addition to the dormitories, the facility features a dining hall, charter school and classroom space, a welcome center, therapy and wellness center, and equine therapy center. Local artists painted murals of Idaho landscapes in each of the buildings, representing the journeys of family and youth.
The center will employ 110 people and will serve over 100 youth per year.
A LONG TIME COMINGIdaho Youth Ranch was founded in 1953 by Ruby and James Crowe, who believed that “a ranch atmosphere and loving adults could help transform the lives of young people who were struggling,” said Idaho Youth Ranch CEO Scott Curtis.
The organization operated a ranch for youth out of Rupert, Idaho, but made the decision to close it in 2015 due to costs and trouble finding staff, as previously reported. That same year, the organization purchased the property in Canyon County. In 2019, it began offering equine therapy at the site.
In 2020, the organization began fundraising for the new psychiatric residential treatment facility. Mark Miller, one of the co-chairs of the capital campaign, said the mission and need for such a center sold itself. Idaho Youth Ranch raised $35 million thanks to donations from private donors, foundations, local businesses, and a grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the press release said.
“We raised this money in … I don’t know, record time is probably not right, but pretty darn fast,” Miller said.
THE WORK AHEADSpeakers at the center’s grand opening emphasized that the day was a celebration, while also acknowledging the challenges that youth continue to face, and will face on their journey at the center.
“As you’re all aware … the mental health needs of students have risen really considerably over the last several years,” Hennessey said. “And we could recite statistics and data … but today is a day to say ‘hooray’ because you are here with hundreds of others who are doing something about that, who are meeting those challenges.”
Miller said, “Today is a celebration. But when you put your head on your pillow tonight, forget about it … the real celebration is when that first kid goes out that gate ... when that family goes out there — they have the tools to be successful in life.”