CALDWELL — To spirited cheers and applause, Idaho Youth Ranch Board Chair Sheila Hennessey snipped a red ribbon, marking the opening of Idaho’s first psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth.

Following years of planning, the Idaho Youth Ranch Residential Center for Healing & Resilience will open its doors to its first residents in two weeks.

Idaho Youth Ranch Board Chair Sheila Hennessey cuts a ribbon celebrating the grand opening of the Idaho Youth Ranch’s Residential Center for Healing & Resilience on Thursday in Caldwell. 
Visitors tour the campus during a grand opening celebration at the Idaho Youth Ranch’s Residential Center for Healing & Resilience on Thursday in Caldwell. 

