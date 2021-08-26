MERIDIAN — Meridian City Council members want growth to pay for itself, so they removed a proposed $6.5 million police precinct in southeast Meridian from the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget on Aug. 17 because the project couldn’t be funded with impact fees. But Mayor Robert Simison said it could be 10 years before the impact fees come through.
The 2020 census shows Meridian with a population of 117,000. The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho projects greater Meridian will have 147,000 people by 2030.
“Do you build it once you watch your response times start to drop and watch the building explode out there or do you build it ahead of time, planning for the growth?” Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea said. “That really is kind of a philosophical question.”
Basterrechea said the police had originally been looking at a precinct in northwest Meridian and, about a year ago, started thinking about a second precinct. He said the department knew the southeast precinct was a long shot.
Impact fees are revenues collected from new commercial or residential construction to help pay for increased infrastructure needs because of growth, according to Meridian’s Chief Financial Officer Todd Lavoie. He added that the state requires that impact fee studies are conducted every five years. He said the studies look at the current level of service for parks, fire and police in Meridian. The studies also shows the capital improvement plan for the next 10 years.
Lavoie said he did not know how long it would take to fund a new police precinct if the city waits for the funds to accrue through impact fees.
“It’s not a hard and fast rule,” Lavoie said. “The future is all based on future impact fee studies. If the study changes, everything is altered accordingly.”
For the police department, $350,000 to $380,000 in impact fees are collected every year. Fire and parks are budgeted to receive $1.6 million and $3.8 million per year, respectively, in impact fees, he said.
When Basterrechea started with the department almost 25 years ago, he never imagined there would need to be a precinct. At the time the city had fewer than 22,000 residents.
Two big drivers of the need for the proposed precincts were population growth and response times, the latter of which was particularly true for the northwest precinct.
Response times in certain areas for Priority 1 calls for service were higher in 2020 than 2019, according to a Meridian Police Department Future Substation Calls For Service Analysis for 2017-2021.
For a Priority 1 call, the goal is to arrive within 15 to 20 minutes. Near the proposed location for the northwest precinct, response times averaged 17 minutes and 34 seconds in 2020 and near the proposed southeast location, response times averaged 14 minutes and 29 seconds.
Total calls for service increased in those areas each year, to the tune of a 58% increase in the southeast and a 36% increase in the northwest.
“This is not something we’ve normally faced in the city of Meridian, this explosion of growth, and it’s about providing the safety of our residents,” Councilman Brad Hoaglun said during the Aug. 17 meeting. “Impact fees should pay for growth but, at the same time, with this explosion of growth, there are people who are going to be not served because we’re waiting for that growth to occur and it just puts us that much further behind the curve.”
Basterrechea said he expects the city eventually will need a police precinct in the southeast.
“Our council has done a very good job evaluating (the philosophical question),” he said. “We’re fine with the decision however it comes out in the end.”