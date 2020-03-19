BOISE — Officials have received further confirmation the 71-year-old Boise man tested in February for the novel coronavirus after his death did not die of COVID-19, and that parainfluenza was a significant factor in his death.
On Feb. 9 the Ada County Coroner’s Office responded to the death of 71-year-old Frederick Gilbert. Gilbert hadn’t been seen for days and the Boise Police Department had conducted a welfare check on him, according to an earlier release from the office. Because Gilbert had traveled to China and India before returning to Idaho, the coroner’s office conducted testing for presence of the coronavirus. Additional testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further confirmed the novel coronavirus was not a contributing factor in Gilbert’s death.
According to a Thursday press release, though, parainfluenza and diabetes were found to be contributing factors to his death, however. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was determined to be the cause of his death.