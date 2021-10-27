Padilla Argüelles’ siblings are raising money through the online platform GoFundMe in an effort to transport his body to Mexico and to honor him with a “proper burial and funeral service,” the page says. They set a goal of $20,000, and easily surpassed it.
“We greatly appreciate any type of help and (hope) to be able to put our brother to rest,” the page says.
Padilla Argüelles, 49, was one of seven people shot during the incident at the mall Monday afternoon. He later died at the hospital. He lived in Rupert and has family in Mexico.
Also killed in the incident was Jo Acker, of Caldwell, and the gunman, who was fatally shot by Boise Police. A memorial fund has also been set up for Acker on GoFundMe.
At the time of publication, nearly 900 people had donated to Padilla Argüelles’ fundraiser, and some individuals posted words of support on the page.
“To the family and friends of this man, I am so sorry for your loss,” said one person who donated $10. “I pray for your peace and comfort during this difficult time.”
“Sending peace and love to his family, senseless violence taking innocent lives over what exactly?” said another. “May he rest in peace.”
Officials from Rupert made an official statement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"The city of Rupert would like to offer their heart-felt condolences to the family of Mr. Arguelles in their time of grief," part of the post said.