NAMPA — Whenever a new business or developer comes into Nampa, Mayor Debbie Kling appreciates when new projects recognize the city’s history.
That’s why the name of Fuller84 caught her attention. Bow River Capital, the Denver-based developer of the 62-acre property, broke ground Friday on the new industrial business park. It’s named after the Fuller family, which previously farmed on the land, and the nearby Interstate-84.
“I love it when we have people that are coming into our community to develop that honor the legacy of the ground,” Kling said. “I think that’s pretty cool.”
Bow River Capital is pumping $80 million into the Fuller84 business park, business development executive Rinaldo Hunt said. The site is northwest of the intersection of East Franklin and Star roads near Amazon’s fulfillment center on the eastern edge of Nampa.
With Nampa hoping to avoid becoming a bedroom community, developments like this are valuable to Kling and the city’s leadership.
“Good jobs are critical to our city. I love the fact we’re going there,” Kling said. “Our goal with the city of Nampa is that you can live, work and play right here in the city of Nampa. It starts with having good jobs. A development like this takes us in that direction.”
Kling said the location “couldn’t be better” because it’s surrounded by other industrial complexes and has access to the highway.
Patrick Blasdell, Bow River Capital’s managing director, complimented the city of Nampa’s staff for their work on the project.
“We believe that this is not only going to be a huge creator of jobs, a big driver of tax revenue here in the city,” Blasdell said, “but also just a hub for commerce in Nampa and in the Treasure Valley.”
The project is planned in two phases, with the first phase being completed in summer 2022. The three buildings in phase one will have a combined 464,520 square feet of space. The location has close proximity to the interstate and eventually the future Idaho 16 highway, two selling points to the six to 10 companies that will occupy the space.
Bow River Capital is calling the business park “Idaho’s first high-clearance, institutional quality industrial campus” because each building will have a clear height of at least 32 feet tall. ESI Construction is building the three buildings.
Flanked by a bulldozer on each side, Kling, Blasdell, Gov. Brad Little and Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, each spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony.
“Projects like this,” Little said, “are a great example of the great careers that are going to be available here in the Treasure Valley for this generation and the next.”